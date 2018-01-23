Royal Wedding Dilemma!

The cover story of the current issue of Us Weekly has to do with Meghan Markle, the woman who is preparing to marry Prince Harry of the United Kingdom. The headline: Meghan’s Wedding Dilemmas!

The article describes “11 agonizing decisions” that Markle faces. The first of these dilemmas: Which tiara will she wear?

I think we’ve all been there. You wake up in the morning, realizing with a groan that you need to make an alliance with one of the most wealthy families on earth… and you have to choose between the many jewel-encrusted crowns that are available to you for the occasion. Oh dear. What are you to do? You’d better have a cup of coffee before confronting this dilemma.

US Weekly knows full well that most of us would love to have these kinds of dilemmas. Its readership isn’t the young and wealthy, getting ready for marriage. It’s the working class that’s struggling to make ends meet, looking for a little bit of fantasy about what could happen if someone beautiful and rich swept them away from reality.

It’s a cruel fantasy, in the end, because royals don’t sweep away anyone who isn’t already quite wealthy. The Daily Mail sniffs that Meghan Markle may be a millionaire, but she only has a few million dollars.

Netflix is laying this royal crush on extra thick with its series The Crown, which expects us to feel sympathy for Princess Margaret, who was able to party her way through an idle life free of significant responsibilities and filled with luxurious self-indulgence, but whines about wanting to ”be free”, because her older sister exerts social pressure on her.

If the House of Saxe-Coburg, (oops, I mean the Windsors) thinks that the crown weighs heavily, I know plenty of people who would be more than happy to trade burdens.