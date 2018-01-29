Forget The Memo. Release The Senate Russia Documents!

Ever since the investigations into Donald Trump’s participation in Russian attacks against the United States began, Devin Nunes has been doing everything he can to try to stop them. Last year, he went through a charade to create the appearance of a secret criminal Obama Administration conspiracy against Donald Trump, when in fact, he had no evidence of any such thing.

This year, Devin Nunes is at it again, writing a memo of his own opinions that he says contains evidence of an FBI conspiracy against Donald Trump. Social media accounts linked with Russian government spy agencies have helped to promote the Nunes conspiracy theory, using the hashtag #ReleaseTheMemo. Although Congressman Nunes won’t share his secret memo with the public, saying that the contents must remain classified, he has shared it with huge numbers of other Republicans in Congress. No Democrats in Congress have been given access.

It’s a transparent propaganda ploy. Nunes gets to claim that he has secret evidence of an anti-Trump Deep State conspiracy without ever having his supposed evidence examined by critical eyes. As with George W. Bush’s “secret” evidence of weapons of mass destruction in Iraq, the American public is expected to merely accept on face that the evidence is real.

As this ridiculous circus of Republican conspiracy theories pumps out its sound and fury, the sober, fact-based investigation of the criminal Russian connections of Donald Trump moves forward. So it is that Senator Mark Warner is warning that a mountain of new evidence implicating Trump and his top associates, with ”very significant” implications, has been provided to the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Forget the weapons of mass distraction concocted by Devin Nunes. It’s the new evidence of Trump’s crimes, held secret by the Republicans who control the Senate, that should be released.