During the 2016 presidential election, Jared Kushner, Paul Manafort, and Donald Trump Jr. met in secret in Trump Tower with Natalia Veselnitskaya, an agent of the Russian government, in order to negotiate the removal of sanctions against Russia after Trump’s placement in the White House. Steve Bannon has commented that he believes it impossible that Donald Trump himself was not introduced to Veselnitskaya that same day. This meeting took place right around the same time that Donald Trump announced in public that he hoped that spies for the Russian government would soon provide him with criminally-obtained information about Hillary Clinton.

Right after Donald Trump was elected, Mike Flynn, Trump’s incoming National Security Adviser, began secret phone calls with Russian government officials, promising them that Barack Obama’s sanctions against Russia would never be imposed. Flynn had met with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak in person to discuss the matter just weeks before that.

Now, the other shoe has dropped.

Donald Trump has announced that he is ending sanctions against Russia. “Sanctions on specific entities or individuals will not need to be imposed,” the Trump Administration declared yesterday.

Trump is finally fulfilling his campaign promise to Vladimir Putin, Trump’s most powerful patron.

Meanwhile, the Nunes memo, rather than exonerating Donald Trump in the Russian attacks against the United States, confirms that one of Trump’s campaign aides, Carter Page, was recruited as an agent of the Russian government, which gave him the code name “Male 1”. Page’s activities as a Russian agent continued to be tracked at least into last year because of ongoing evidence of his work on behalf of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

The real controversy is not that Carter Page was watched by American intelligence agencies, but that Donald Trump may have interfered with that surveillance, exposing the USA to further Russian attacks.