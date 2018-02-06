Crime Spree By Christian Priests Continues To Afflict The USA

Since September of last year, I’ve been chronicling a nationwide crime spree by Christian priests, pastors, reverends, and ministers. Week after week, Christian religious leaders are being caught inflicting terrible crimes.

This week, the crimes by Christian leaders continues.

In Delaware, Catholic priest John A. Sarro has been arrested for repeatedly groping a little girl and raping her while organizing church services at St. Helena Parish in Bellefonte, Delaware over a period of at least 11 months. Sarro said it all happened “by accident”, and was “simply a misunderstanding”. Church leaders knew of previous sexual abuse allegations against Sarro, but for years did nothing about them.

W. Thomas Faucher, a priest in his 70s who still often preaches about Christian morality at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Boise has been arrested by the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children task force for the sexual exploitation of a child.

Protestant Christians often like to pretend that priestly corruption and criminality is merely a problem of the Roman Catholic Church, but this week’s Christian crimes show that isn’t the case.

Youth Pastor Harry Maxwell specialized in giving lectures to teenagers at his protestant church in Shermans Dale, Pennsylvania about how they must not become addicted to drugs. Isn’t it curious, then, that Maxwell has been charged with the felony crimes of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, and criminal use of a communication facility? He was caught selling oxycodone to drug addicts in his community. It’s easier to stand up in a pulpit and lecture people about morality than to actually behave morally, it seems.

Brian Cassidy, a 33 year-old youth pastor at the First Baptist Church in East Bonne Terre, Missouri, has been charged with child molestation and rape after repeatedly victimizing a young girl at the church.

Jason Morris Gorski, an elder with the Jehovah’s Witness Kingdom Hall in Cypress Hills, Long Island, has been arrested for sexually assaulting a 13 year-old boy.

Kenneth Leon Fairbanks, pastor at Faithworks Ministry in Greensboro, North Carolina, has been arrested for sexually assaulting four different children over a period of nine years while they were at his church.

In response to news that Ronnie Gorton, lead pastor of the Awakening Church in Atoka, Tennessee had been arrested for raping two boys, the church locked its doors to outsiders and shut down its web site.

Garry Evans, an anti-gay pastor at the Rushville Baptist Temple in Rushville, Indiana, had already been arrested for sexually molesting several children under the age of ten at his church. Yesterday, he and his wife were arrested again, this time for standing outside their adult son’s house, screaming at him from the front porch and refusing to leave.