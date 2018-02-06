Donald Trump, President of the USA, Is Behaving Like An Internet Troll

Three years ago, when a pro-Democrat social media network accused Republicans of committing treason by criticizing Barack Obama, I was not silent.

I wrote: “If you think that you can assert the right to dissent against authority for yourself while calling dissent a crime when your opponents practice it… you cannot expect to be taken seriously. It is not a liberal position to accuse anti-government protesters of the crime of treason, merely for showing disrespect to a politician.”

Today, Republican activists are seeking out that 2015 article, and using it as evidence that people don’t have the right to complain about President Donald Trump’s statement yesterday that people who choose not to clap for his speeches are “un-American” and committing acts of “treason”.

Trump told a crowd, “The other side, even on positive news — really positive news, like that — they were like death and un-American. Un-American. Somebody said, ‘treasonous.’ I mean, yeah, I guess, why not? Can we call that treason? Why not? I mean, they certainly didn’t seem to love our country very much.”

It’s wrong whenever anyone, regardless of where they come from politically, accuses Americans of committing treason simply because they disagree with the President of the United States.

However, Republicans who are seeking a moral equivalence fail to understand is that there’s a big difference between an independent social media network equating dissent with treason, and the President of the United States of America declaring that political dissent is treason.

Republicans who are now saying, “What about when that Democratic web site accused Republicans of treason?” are missing the point.

First, Irregular Times criticized Being Liberal when it equated dissent with treason.

Second, it’s far more dangerous for the President of the United States to declare that political dissent is a felony punishable by death than it is for a social media network to make the same statement.

Donald Trump, as President of the United States of America, is behaving like an Internet troll. That’s not merely obnoxious. It’s a threat to our democracy.

Being the most powerful political leader in the world, and representing the country with the largest nuclear arsenal in the world, carries a greater responsibility than running a grassroots activist social media account does.

When the President announces that political dissent in the USA is a crime, that statement alone represents a threat to the survival of American democracy.

Instead of using their energy in a search for excuses for this behavior, Republicans should turn their attention to holding Donald Trump responsible for his reckless promotion of totalitarianism.

It’s what we at Irregular Times did three years ago.