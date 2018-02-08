Donald Trump Says War Is God’s Plan

It was American Christians who put Donald Trump in the White House. The majority of people who voted for Trump were Christians, and the majority of Christians, by a huge margin, voted for Trump.

Some people have asked how we can reconcile the Christianity of Trump supporters with the violent, abusive policies and pronouncements that Trump consistently pushes out. This morning, at the non-governmental, church-organized “National” Prayer Breakfast (it only takes place in one location), Donald Trump made it plain that there is no great effort of reconciliation necessary. Christian America seems to be supporting Donald Trump because of his violent, abusive politics, not in spite of them.

The bloody theology was on display right in the middle of Donald Trump’s speech. He said, “Soldiers, sailors, Coast Guardsmen, airmen, and Marines have spent long months away from home defending our great American flag. All we have to do is open our eyes and look around us, and we can see God’s hand.”

This isn’t a misquote. These are Donald Trump’s own words as reported by the Trump White House itself.

There it is: Donald Trump believes that God’s hand has put American soldiers in Iraq and Afghanistan, that God’s hand actually wants American soldiers to fight, to kill, to be killed in overseas wars.

Donald Trump declared that he believes that war is God’s plan, and the Christian leaders at the National Prayer Breakfast applauded when they heard Trump say it.