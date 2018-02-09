Americans Can Never Trust Republican Deficit Excuses Again

For years, Republican politicians have opposed measures to improve the lives of working Americans. They have opposed support for America’s schools. They have blocked support for access to health care. They have tried to degrade Social Security benefits. They have opposed legislation to ensure that Americans have safe workplaces and a living wage.

Every time, the excuse that Republican politicians use to justify their opposition to the basic wellbeing of the American people is that helping working Americans is too expensive. They say that it would be irresponsible to help working Americans, because doing so would expand the federal budget deficit.

In 2018, we learned that this Republican justification for neglect of Americans’ basic needs is a sham.

A couple of weeks ago, the Republican-controlled Congress and the Republican-controlled White House worked together to pass a tax scheme that will expand the federal budget deficit by $1.6 trillion dollars. Last night, the Republican-controlled Congress and the Republican-controlled White House passed a big spending deal that eliminates spending caps and increases the federal budget by $600,000 over the next two years.

The Republican legislation also raises the debt ceiling, something Republicans used to criticize Democrats for doing.

Republicans can’t blame Democrats for this round of fiscal irresponsibility. The Republicans are firmly in charge of the national government, and the GOP is choosing to increase the federal budget deficit by trillions of dollars.

Remember that the next time a Republican politician tells you that you can’t have medical care or the Social Security benefits you worked for, because it would be irresponsible to increase the budget deficit.

Republicans only care about saving money when they can do it on the backs of working Americans.