Trump Plans To Poison American Sky And Water In Order To Boost Military Spending

Donald Trump has proposed a budget that expands military spending, even though there is no present threat against the United States that a larger military could avoid.

The military did NOTHING to stop the Russian attacks against the USA in 2016.

The military did NOTHING to stop North Korea from obtaining nuclear weapons.

The military did NOTHING to stop the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in the USA.

What has the military done recently? It’s spent trillions of dollars getting America bogged down in generation-long wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The threats the United States faces are not military threats. They’re environmental, technological, and social. The military doesn’t have the capability of significant actions on these problems.

Yet, Donald Trump is proposing to expand the military, while decreasing the size of federal agencies that work to diminish the most important threats facing the USA.

A new study by scientists at the University of Colorado at Boulder finds that sea levels aren’t just rising in accord with the predictions of global warming models – the pace of sea level rise is accelerating.

Scenarios of invasions of armies from Canada or Mexico are dark fantasies used to justify extravagant levels of Pentagon spending, with military waste so pervasive that its extent cannot even be measured. The US military won’t even tell American taxpayers what it does with the money its been given, and has never been the subject of a financial audit.

The Environmental Protection Agency, on the other hand, is subject to rigorous audits of its spending, and accounts for every penny of its budget. The EPA protects us from real dangers – deadly toxins released into our country’s air and water by unscrupulous corporate polluters.

Donald Trump is proposing that the budget of the Environmental Protection Agency be dramatically reduced. Trump wants to take away one quarter of the EPA budget, and give that money to the military instead.

Trump’s cuts to the EPA will result in disease and death. The hazardous substances that the EPA protects Americans from are not just theoretical threats. They are deadly.

Donald Trump and the corporate executives who prop up his government hate the EPA because they believe that it isn’t economically worthwhile to protect Americans from contact with hazardous toxins. The perceive death and disability as just a part of doing business – a cost that other people have to pay for their profits.

Soldiers don’t get pay raises when the military budget is increased. Instead, corporate military contractors get billions of dollars thrown their way.

Donald Trump’s budget is so fiscally irresponsible, it almost looks like a plan for purposeful sabotage. It’s part of Trump’s war against working Americans. While Trump and his friends put even more money in their overstuffed bank accounts, the rest of us will have to suck poison from the tailpipe of the Republican engines of corporate corruption.