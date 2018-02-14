Donald Trump Breaks His Promise To Great Lakes States – A Second Time!

During his 2016 presidential campaign, Donald Trump promised that he would support Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, a program to clean up industrial pollution in the Great Lakes and restore them to their once-rich ecological diversity.

Donald Trump lied.

In 2017, Donald Trump tried to completely eliminate the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative. The program was saved only through the efforts of Great Lakes members of Congress. They had to struggle against Trump to preserve the initiative.

Now, in 2018, Donald Trump is proposing that the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative be reduced to just one hundredth of one percent of its current size.

Trump is proposing that the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative be given just $30,000.

$30,000 to clean up and restore all of the Great Lakes?

That’s a joke.

Worse, it’s an insult.

Five of the eight Great Lakes states voted for Donald Trump in 2016.

Now, Donald Trump is telling the Great Lakes states to go to hell.