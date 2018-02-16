Rick Gates Is Flipping Against Trump, Indicating Mueller Is Aiming Beyond Obstruction Of Justice

This evening, the big news is that Rick Gates has been flipped and will be a witness against Donald Trump. Gates is in the final stages of negotiating with special counsel Robert Mueller a guilty plea on reduced charges in exchange for testimony against Trump and his top aides.

Rick Gates was a top official in the 2016 Trump for President campaign, and was a close confidant of Paul Manafort, the Trump campaign CEO who has already been indicted on several criminal charges related to his work with the Russian dictatorship of Vladimir Putin.

Rick Gates has not held a White House post under Donald Trump. His involvement with Trump was during the 2016 election. So, the fact that Robert Mueller is making a deal for testimony from Rick Gates reveals that Mueller is not merely building a case of obstruction of justice against Donald Trump, but is pursuing criminal activity during the campaign itself. The close relationship between Gates and Manafort suggests that Mueller is building a case detailing criminal involvement in Russian attacks against the United States during the 2016 election by Donald Trump and his closest associates.