The Mitt Romney Sellout Is Complete

Last year, Mitt Romney warned that Donald Trump is so dangerously unqualified for the office of President of the United States that his presidency would threaten the survival of democracy in our country.

Then, after Trump won, Romney heard that he might be offered a job in the White House, so he went to dinner with Donald Trump to beg for a position.

Today, the conversion of Mitt Romney from principled dissident in the Republican Party to shameless lap dog is complete. Mitt Romney has asked for and received the endorsement of Donald Trump in his campaign to replace Orrin Hatch, representing Utah in the United States Senate.

Romney wrote in a tweet today: ”Thank you Mr. President for the support!

Mitt Romney just cemented his reputation as a man so profoundly amoral that he is willing to embrace the man whom he himself described as the most dangerous politician of our generation.

If Romney could only stop chasing votes for a minute, the shame might catch up to him.