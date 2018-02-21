Remember Billy Graham As A Prophet Of Hate

The Christian preacher Billy Graham died today. You’re going to hear a great deal of celebration of Graham’s life today, in line wth the Christian mythology of his life. The idealized biography promoted by Graham’s propaganda machine, the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, claims that Billy Graham was a wise and benevolent religious leader who provided solid moral advice to American presidents.

What Billy Graham was actually like behind the scenes was captured in audio recordings of his private meetings with Richard Nixon made by the White House.

Billy Graham’s actual personality is represented in his comment about journalists to the President of the United States: ””I felt like slashing their throats, but anyway, God be with you.”

Who talks like that? A megalomaniacal, self-appointed prophet of God, that’s who.

Billy Graham advised Richard Nixon to begin a pogrom against Jews in his second term in office. Graham’s antisemitic advice to Nixon, caught on tape, was as follows:

Richard Nixon: ”Newsweek is totally, it’s all run by Jews and dominated by them in their editorial pages, the New York Times, the Washington Post totally Jewish too.“

Billy Graham: “This stranglehold has got to be broken or this country is going down the drain.”

Richard Nixon: ”You believe that?”

Billy Graham: “Yes, sir.”

Richard Nixon: “Oh, boy. So do I. I can’t ever say that, but I believe it.”

Billy Graham: “No, but if you get elected a second time, then we might be able to do something.”

If you’re inclined to dismiss these hateful, conspiratorial comments against Jews and journalists, consider how similar they are to the religiously-inspired racism and paranoid hatred of journalism practiced by the current President of the United States – a hate that is zealously supported by Billy Graham’s son, Franklin Graham.

Like his son Franklin Graham, Billy Graham preached a hateful gospel of discrimination against lesbians and gays, engaging in political campaigns to deny legal rights to all non-heterosexuals. In the 1990s, he fueled Christian conspiracy theories claiming that HIV was a holy plague designed by God to rid the Earth of gays. He told a crowd of people in Ohio, ”Is AIDS a judgment of God? I could not be sure, but I think so!”

Billy Graham’s preaching was part of the problem, not part of the solution. He worked behind the scenes to stoke hate and anger rather than to encourage the more positive side of our human nature.