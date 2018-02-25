Moral Teachings Of The Bible: Are Your Women Sewing Pillows And Playing With Hankies?

Across the USA, Christian organizations are pushing for public schools to teach the Bible as an exemplar of great literature and a source of morality that is relevant to our lives.

Upon inspection, though, it seems that these arguments are based more upon ignorance of what’s written in the Bible than upon familiarity with it. Throughout the Bible, there are bizarre passages that are dropped in the middle of the verses without context. These passages lack any relevance to contemporary moral concerns. Instead, they seem rooted in the very specific obsessions of a particular ancient tribe.

Consider the following passage from the Book of Ezekiel:

”Thus saith the Lord God; Woe to the women that sew pillows to all armholes, and make kerchiefs upon the head of every stature to hunt souls! Will ye hunt the souls of my people, and will ye save the souls alive that come unto you? And will ye pollute me among my people for handfuls of barley and for pieces of bread, to slay the souls that should not die, and to save the souls alive that should not live, by your lying to my people that hear your lies? Wherefore thus saith the Lord God; Behold, I am against your pillows, wherewith ye there hunt the souls to make them fly, and I will tear them from your arms, and will let the souls go, even the souls that ye hunt to make them fly. Your kerchiefs also will I tear, and deliver my people out of your hand, and they shall be no more in your hand to be hunted; and ye shall know that I am the Lord.”

How can this passage be regarded as great literature? What literary author would just plop a statement warning about women who put handkerchiefs on their heads and sew pillows into the middle of their narratives, before moving on to ask the question, ”What is the vine tree more than any tree, or than a branch which is among the trees of the forest, and shall wood be taken thereof to do any work, or will men take a pin of it to hang any vessel thereon?” This text, written by committee, is badly in need of an editor.

What are the moral lessons we are supposed to take from this biblical passage? Should we take it literally, and prohibit women from sewing pillows to armholes and from placing handkerchiefs on their heads?

Can there be any metaphorical moral teaching from this message that will help American children learn worthwhile lives? What is the symbolic power of sewing pillows to armholes, or placing a piece of cloth on their heads? What could this be a metaphor about? How are kids who hear admonitions about women and pillows supposed to change their lives for the better?

If American Christians truly believe in following the moral teachings of the Bible, how come they never speak out against the problem of immoral pillow sewing? Why isn’t there a plank in the Republican Party platform against women sewing pillows to armholes?

Does Christianity teach that gluing pillows to armholes is morally permissible, so long as no stitching takes place? Are water wings okay? What about poofy sleeves? For that matter, why should we believe that it is moral and upright for men to sew pillows to armholes, but abhorrent for women to do so?

Reading lines like these, it’s more clear than ever that the Bible wasn’t written as a source of moral instruction or as a production of great literature intended to be enjoyed by all people through all time. It’s just not going to be helpful to American schoolchildren to be told that woe will come to women who sew pillows to armholes. The biblical curriculum is thousands of years out of date.