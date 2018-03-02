Ronald Reagan’s Star Wars Was Bullshit All Along

30 years ago, back in the 1980s, Ronald Reagan promised Americans that we didn’t have to worry about nuclear war, because he had come up with a great idea: Star Wars. No, this wasn’t the George Lucas film trilogy. Ronald Reagan’s Star Wars was a missile defense program that was going to be able to protect us all from Russian nuclear attack by destroying nuclear missiles before they could reach the United States.

It was all bullshit.

From Ronald Reagan on to the present day, President after President poured huge amounts of money into the Star Wars missile defense program, making executives at military contractor corporations filthy rich. All along, the American people were told that the successful deployment of missile defense against nuclear attack was just around the corner, after just a few kinks were worked it.

After all these years, Star Wars missile defense was never fully operational. It was an empty promise, a pipe dream, filled with errors and waste.

Now, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has announced the development of a new kind of nuclear missile that can evade missile defense structures as easily as a child hopping over cracks in the software.

Missile defense against nuclear weapons was never going to work. It was all a sham.

The only ones who can claim any victory in this are the unscrupulous corporations who took fortunes away from the American people, money that could have been spent on schools, on medicines, on slowing down climate change.

Now, Donald Trump and his Republican followers in Congress are going to to propose big new military spending on a new generation of missile defense programs that are no more likely to work than Ronald Reagan’s Star Wars did, and they’ll propose a new generation of nuclear weapons to boot.

They’ll succeed in taking another fortune away from another generation of Americans because, after all these decades, Americans have learned nothing at all.

What has Donald Trump done in response to the announcement by Vladimir Putin? He’s tweeted the following message: ”Good (Great) meeting in the Oval Office tonight with the NRA!”