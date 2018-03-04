The Sham Of The Republican 2018 Trump Presidential Platform Survey

All across the country, Republican and independent voters are receiving Form 0903 (2018), an “Official Republican Party Document”. It’s got a registration number and everything, looking very much like an authorized government document.

It’s nothing of the sort, of course. The document is merely a 2018 Trump Presidential Platform Survey. This survey isn’t intended to gather objective, reliable information about the opinions of Republican and independent voters. It’s a fundraising pitch with the veneer of a survey slapped on top – an old political gimmick.

The “survey” is filled with leading questions that no professional pollster would ever consider putting into a genuine survey. My favorite: ”Do you believe that Democrat Congressional leaders Senator Chuck Schumer and Representative Nancy Pelosi have any intention of moderating their positions and putting aside partisanship to work with President Trump for the good of all AMericans?”

No genuine survey includes a credit card payment form for donations to a political party. No genuine survey is accompanied by a letter including statements such as “Unfortunately, the Democrats and their liberal allies have turned out to be the worst sore-losers in American history. They arrogantly reject the will of the people.” No genuine survey requires the payment of 15 dollars for the survey to be tabulated (paper market research surveys actually cost only pennies to tabulate).

If Ronna McDaniel of the Republican National Committee truly wanted to consider the opinions of Republican and independent voters, she would have sent a true survey, not a crass pitch hidden under the veneer of an opinion poll.