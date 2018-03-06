Kellyanne Conway Violated Ethics Laws To Help A Child Molesting Theocrat

You thought that the story of Roy Moore couldn’t get any worse.

How could it, when the Republican politician Roy Moore, who ran for the U.S. Senate on a platform of replacing American democracy with a Christian theocracy, but lost after it was revealed that he had sexually assaulted several little girls?

Well, thanks to Kellyanne Conway, a top White House adviser to Donald Trump, it just got worse.

The Office of Special Counsel, an independent body within the Trump Administration, just found that Kellyanne Conway broke the law to help Roy Moore get elected to the U.S. Senate. Conway violated the Hatch Act, which prohibits federal government employees from using public resources to assist political campaigns for public office.

So, the Trump White House is now on the books for breaking the law in order to help a child molesting theocrat gain high public office. What will the consequences for this violation be?

Sadly, the person who has the authority for holding Kellyanne Conway responsible for her criminal activities is none other than Donald Trump. Trump will be able to decide what the “appropriate disciplinary action” for Conway will be, meaning that she might just get away with a slap on the wrist.

Even worse, the Trump Administration has issued a statement saying that it doesn’t even accept that Kellyanne Conway violated the law. Trump and company are still justifying their involvement in the campaign to put a child molester in the U.S. Senate.