Crime Spree By Christian Priests And Preachers Continues

Some people will tell you that if you want to lead a morally upright life, you need to get to church. Consider the kinds of behavior church leaders are caught doing, however, and this option quickly becomes less palatable. Leaders of Christian churches across the United States continue their crime spree.

In recent news…

Pastor Anthony Morris of the St. Paul’s AME Zion Church in Toledo, Ohio, joined his wife and daughter in a physical attack on a member of their church as she was teaching Sunday school. The pastor dumped out the content’s of his victim’s church, and then held her at gunpoint, threatening to kill her. The pastor and his family then ran out of the church to try to evade police. They were unsuccessful.

David Alan Rowan, a Christian pastor from Milton, Florida, was invited by a church in Rutherford County to give a sermon. Instead, he raped two young girls who were members of the church.

A minister currently at the International House of Prayer of Kansas City sexually molested children while at a church currently known as the CrossPoint Community Church in Modesto, California. Church leaders knew about it and did nothing.

Youth pastor Steven Aaron Winn of the Open Door Baptist Church in Mesquite, Texas, has been arrested and charged with repeatedly sexually assaulting a child over a period of more than one year.

Pastor Phillip “Flip” Benham of the Christian activist group Operation Save America has been accused of threatening to kill a woman.

19 Catholic priests in Buffalo, New York have been accused of sex crimes.

A youth pastor at Hamlin Baptist Church near Springfield, Missouri has been arrested for sexually assaulting two young boys.

Reverend Luke Reese of the Personal Ordinariate of the Chair of Saint Peter in Houston, Texas, has been arrested for kidnapping and torturing his wife for over 18 hours.

Christopher Cody Stutts, a youth pastor at the Westwood Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama, has been arrested for repeatedly sexually assaulting a girl for three years from the time she was 11 years old.

Pastor Edward Ignacio Espinosa of the Antioch Community Church in Waco, Texas, was arrested for hiring a prostitute to have sex with him. At his church, Espinosa frequently preaches about the evil of human trafficking.

James Irwin, a pastor at the Care and Share Ministries in Plymouth, Indiana, has been arrested for offering two women $10 in exchange for sex, and for buying illegal drugs.

Is this what moral leadership looks like?