House Republicans Vote To Allow More Deadly Poison From Coal

Yesterday, the GOP-controlled U.S. House of Representatives voted to approve H.R. 1119, the SENSE Act, a bill that if passed into law will allow burning power plants burning waste coal to release much more deadly toxins into the environment than is currently allowed.

Among the extremely dangerous pollutants the SENSE Act allows to be released in high amounts from these coal plants are hydrogen sulfide, carbonyl sulfide, sulfur dioxide, hydrogen chloride, and mercury.

Coal reburning power plants have already received extra time to comply with the Mercury and Air Toxic Standards, and in fact, over 40 percent of these power plants are already in compliance with these standards. This successful compliance has been achieved in spite of the fact that the coal industry claimed years ago that it would be “impossible” to meet the Mercury and Air Toxic Standards.

They were wrong. It wasn’t impossible. It simply cut into the profit margins of the companies offering those coal reburning plants.

No business should be allowed to generate extra profits from releasing extra high levels of deadly poison into the air above the United States of America. Yet, that’s just what the SENSE Act will allow, if it is passed by the Senate and signed into law by Donald Trump.

The SENSE Act rewards the worst corporate leaders in the coal industry, while removing financial incentives for coal companies that have been responsible and in compliance with the law. Why would any politician vote to support such an irresponsible, deadly scheme?