Trump Proposes Putting Torture & Obstruction Of Justice In Charge Of The CIA

There is no civil liberty more important than the prohibition of torture. Equally as important, though, and predating the Constitution of the United States of America, is the writ of habeas corpus, which gives us the right to know when our government imprisons people, and on what legal grounds they are being imprisoned.

Without these two liberties, there can be no rule of law. If we allow our government to torture, then we cannot trust the testimony that is used to prosecute cases in courts of law, or is used to inform our country’s intelligence activities. If we allow our government to keep prisoners in prisons that are kept secret from us, then the government is free to exercise power free of restraint.

Gina Haspel, Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the Central Intelligence Agency, has ruthlessly violated both of these central pillars of American democracy.

Under George W. Bush, Gina Haspel operated an illegal CIA prison in Thailand. The prison was illegal because its existence was kept secret. That means that human rights groups and the International Red Cross had no access to the prison, and could not check to ensure that prisoners’ human rights were not being violated. That’s a violation of the Geneva Conventions, an international agreement on the laws of war of which the United States is a signatory.

In that prison, Gina Haspel personally conducted torture on her captives.

You’ll hear Republicans excuse this behavior as “only waterboarding” – as if repeatedly drowning people to the point of panic in order to coerce false testimony from them is not a big deal. You’ll even hear Republicans say that waterboarding was a legal practice when Gina Haspel did it. Both of these claims are rubbish.

Waterboarding was not legal when Haspel did it. Waterboarding was torture, and the laws at the time were clear: Torture was prohibited, absolutely, without exception.

What’s more, it wasn’t only waterboarding that was practiced by Haspel at that illegal CIA prison. Prisoners there also had their heads smashed into walls – repeatedly. There is no question that Gina Haspel conducted torture, in defiance of the law of the United States of America.

Going even further, when Gina Haspel was specifically ordered by her superiors to preserve all evidence of torture going on in her illegal prison, she decided to destroy all the videotapes showing the torture she conducted. That’s a crime of its own: Obstruction of justice, a crime that Donald Trump is currently under intense investigation for himself.

To give a person with a known history of covering up her sadistic acts against people in violation of the most fundamental laws of the United States of America authority over the Central Intelligence Agency is to invite even more terrible, depraved attacks against democracy itself.

To give such power to someone such as Gina Haspel, and make her answerable only to Donald Trump and a Republican Congress that is unwilling to defy him, seems like an act of national suicide.

The very fact that Donald Trump believes that a practitioner of torture is an appropriate choice to lead the CIA is evidence that he would never restrain Haspel’s darkest impulses.

Haspel’s excuse, that she only inflicted terrible torture against her victims because she was under orders to do so, is a confirmation of the extreme peril of confirming her as the leader of the CIA. Haspel has already shown that she is willing to obey the most heinous orders imaginable. Donald Trump has shown that he is willing to give the most heinous orders imaginable.

Put together, Trump and Haspel would institute a reign of terror – and who would stop them?

Already, two Republican U.S. senators – John McCain and Rand Paul – have declared their intention to vote against the confirmation of Gina Haspel as CIA chief. Let us hope that they are not the only members of the U.S. Senate who are willing to take this last desperate stand in defense of freedom in America.