Terrified Donald Trump Fires Witness, Orders Immediate End To Investigation Into His Involvement In Russia Attack On USA

John Dowd, Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, speaking on behalf of Trump, has insisted that the Department of Justice “bring an end to alleged Russia Collusion investigation”.

The move come just one day after special counsel Robert Mueller issued a subpoena to the Trump family business for documents related to the orchestrated efforts by Donald Trump, his top aides, and his children to work with spies from Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, assisting the Russians in an attack against the United States during the 2016 presidential election.

Even Republican members of the highly partisan House Intelligence Committee now admit that the Russians were working to help the Trump for President campaign, and multiple witnesses, documents, and other lines of evidence corroborate that the Trump campaign was working at many levels to assist the Russian attack.

So, why would the investigation by Mueller stop now? Fear is one possible reason.

Also yesterday, an increasingly desperate Trump punished FBI deputy Andrew McCabe in retaliation for his testimony to the Mueller investigation. Trump ordered the firing of McCabe just hours before he would become eligible for his pension in order to intimidate other potential witnesses to Trump crimes within the government.

Update: Just hours after confirming that he was speaking for Donald Trump by calling for the end of the Mueller investigation, John Dowd has changed his story , and now insists that he is only speaking for himself.