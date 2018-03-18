In Place Of A Thoughtful Solution, Congress Votes To Install Panic Buttons In Schools

“Our school grounds should no longer be soft targets,” says Republican U.S. Representative Roger Marshall.

His solution: Allow teenagers to buy AR-15 assault rifles, but install panic buttons in schools, so that when the schools are attacked by teenagers carrying AR-15 assault rifles, the sound of screaming can be accompanied by an electronic signal of danger.

Of course, schools already have panic buttons: They’re called fire alarms. Most students have cell phones, too, and school teachers and administrators can already call 911 if there are school shootings… which is almost certain never to happen in a school.

Only three hundredths of one percent of schools per year have any incident of gun violence. Most of that gun violence involves a gun going off and not hurting anybody, or one person shooting one other person. Panic buttons aren’t going to help in those situations. People already know to panic when they hear gunfire.

What does the installation of panic buttons in a school accomplish? They accomplish the appearance of action, when no reasonable action is taking place.

Reasonable action would be legislation that bans teenagers from buying AR-15 assault rifles and other military-grade weaponry. People under the age of 21 are already banned from buying alcohol, and military weaponry is much more dangerous than alcohol.

The threat of gun violence in schools is exaggerated and rare, but the need of teenagers for military weapons is also extremely low.

Our schools should continue to be soft, because they’re almost never targets. When politicians categorize schools as security risks, rather than as places of education, they only move American culture further down the path of the paranoia of Homeland Insecurity… but 406 members of the U.S. House of Representatives voted with Roger Marshall last week to pass legislation approving his panic button idea.

Democrats and Republicans alike need to step back from the security hype that they use as a political drug to activate voters’ fearful responses. No, there is not a flood of people crossing America’s borders. No, there is not a big terrorist threat. No, there is not an epidemic of gun violence in schools or on America’s streets.

Nonetheless, in this congressional election year, we can expect to hear stories from representatives and senators trying to convince us of exactly the opposite. You have a choice. Let the fear go. Think about your vote, rather than hitting the panic button.