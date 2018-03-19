House GOP Votes To Give Big Banks Protections They Said Were Just For Small Banks And Credit Unions

When the Credit Union National Association endorsed H.R. 4545, the Financial Institutions Examination Fairness and Reform Act, it portrayed the legislation as relieving small banks and credit unions of responsibilities to customers that only large banks can deal with. “The examination process is among the challenges credit unions face in a post-financial crisis world,” said CUNA CEO Jim Nussle, a Republican former member of Congress.

The truth about the Financial Institutions Examination Fairness and Reform Act is that its provisions apply equally to large banks as well as small banks. Though it is framed as against bureaucracy, the bill allows huge banks to increase their profits through the evasion of thorough consumer protections by creating an extra layer of bureaucracy – an additional appeals process that gives big banks more time to slow down and even stop efforts to hold them accountable to their customers.

Last week, U.S. Representative Maxine Waters offered a sensible amendment to the Financial Institutions Examination Fairness and Reform Act. Her amendment would have made the additional appeals process available only to small banks and credit unions. Big banks, after all, have more than enough organizational and financial resources to deal with their consumer protection responsibilities.

Then, Republicans in the House of Representatives showed what the Financial Institutions Examination Fairness and Reform Act was really about. They voted to kill the Waters amendment. Only one Republican member of Congress, Thomas Rooney, had the decency to vote for the amendment.

The Republican Congress voted to give big banks additional power to give their customers the run around – and no one in the world of corporate journalism even reported that the vote took place.