Get Your Activism Off Facebook!

Activists, listen up.

Surely you’ve heard the news by now: Cambridge Analytica, a political dirty tricks operation set up by Republican supporters of Donald Trump, and employed as the Trump for President campaign’s main data operation, used Facebook’s purposefully-designed proclivity for grabbing people’s most personal information at the drop of a hat to gather information about over 50 million people in violation of Facebook’s promises of data privacy. Facebook is going through the motions of pretending that the violation was all the fault of Cambridge Analytica, but Facebook’s system was clearly set up to enable just this sort of violation, covered by the pretense of user control over privacy.

The Trump for President campaign then used Cambridge Analytica and Facebook’s illegal data grabbing operations to shamelessly promote a combination of absolutely false conspiracy theories and material that had been stolen by Russian spies.

What we know now about Facebook’s complicity in the criminal activities of Cambridge Analytica and the Trump for President campaign is only the tip of the iceberg. There’s much more to come. What’s more, other unscrupulous companies are almost certainly exploiting Facebook’s systems and its users in other, as of yet unknown, ways.

The point you need to focus on now is this: Facebook is thoroughly infested with bots and scammers employed by people with lots of money and power to gather information about you and to feed distorted information to you. It has been for quite some time. These aren’t aberrations within the Facebook system. They’re running all the way through it, impossible to extract from it, because they are an inevitable consequence of Facebook’s methods for making money from its users.

If you really want to change the world for the better, Delete Facebook from every device you’ve got. If it helps you to remember, I’ll put a hashtag in front of that: #DeleteFacebook

What’s an absolute must is for activists to take their activism off Facebook.

Facebook is part of the problem, not part of the solution. The social media system is designed to exploit us, rather than to assist us in our efforts. It cuts us off from people more than it connects us… unless we are willing to pay big money for the privilege of unrestricted connection.

True progressive activists will never win that game. The corrupt corporate system will always have bigger loads of cash to dump into Facebook, to extract, distract, and distort every bit of our good intentions toward its own interests.

Activists have surrendered what was once a vital online ecosystem of independent, interconnected web sites to go camp out on Facebook’s ever-expanding blue lawn. They’ve forgotten methods of outreach that go beyond getting likes for a social media post. At Resistance Calendar, all the activist groups use Facebook as their central organizing hub.

By putting themselves on Facebook, these groups are making their political organization completely transparent to and open to manipulation by the very people and organizations they are trying to campaign against.

It’s going to feel like a struggle to put Facebook down. It’s a habit-forming experience.

That’s okay. Struggle is what real activism is all about. The appeal of quick and easy activism with nothing more than pointing and clicking was never more than a cruel illusion.

Get tough, and kick the Facebook habit. It’s time to get your activism off the blue monster.

Invest a little. Create your own networks. Build your own independent activist web site.

The fate of the world depends on it.