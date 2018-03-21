Should We Ban the Trump Bible?

Since the publication of the Trump Bible, we have received several demanding letters from Christian individuals and churches, insisting that we retract the book, removing it from print.

The Christians who have written to us in protest are consistent in their criticism, claiming that the Trump Bible is sacrilege, a blasphemous violation of Christian religious principles that must not be allowed to be spread to the public. Why, some say, haven’t you considered that the Trump Bible might be read by children?!?

Is it really the Trump Bible that’s the problem?

We’re fairly sure that the Trump Bible will indeed be read by many children. Still, that’s not what we worry about.

The real problem is that American children are watching the Trump presidency. They’re watching Donald Trump’s behavior, listening to his speeches, reading his foul tweets.

Is the Trump Bible irreligious? That’s a matter of perspective. It’s the Bible, rewritten according to Donald Trump’s way of speaking, thinking, and behaving.

If you don’t like what the Trump Bible has to say, then you must not like Donald Trump, because it’s him down to a T. Many of the verses in the Trump Bible are his own, word-for-word.

Christianity is as Christianity Does

Christian voters elected Donald Trump. It is an incontrovertible fact that, without the Christian vote, Donald Trump wouldn’t be President.

An overwhelming majority of Christian voters in the USA voted for Donald Trump in 2016. What’s more, the majority of Americans who voted for Donald Trump were Christians.

Donald Trump is the representative of current day American Christianity.

Given that, how can if be sacrilegious for the Christian Bible to be rewritten in Donald Trump’s tone?

Yes, the Trump Bible contains hateful words and deeds. So does the Trump presidency.

The text of the Trump Bible is still the text of the Bible. It’s just been changed to suit the perspective of Donald Trump.

You could say the same thing of American Christianity.

It’s not the existence of the Trump Bible that’s the problem. It’s the existence of the Trump presidency, and the toxic brand of Christianity it represents, that is what we ought to be worrying about.

So no, we’re not going to withdraw the Trump Bible from publication.

The Trump Bible is a challenge to American Christianity. It holds up a mirror to American Christians, and challenges them to look at what their religion has become.

To American Christians we say this: If you can’t summon the courage to look in the mirror, maybe it’s time to change.

(Reprinted from the Trump Bible)