Mike Pence To Face Protests In Atlanta

by Peregrin Wood in Activism

When Donald Trump’s Vice President Mike Pence arrives in Atlanta, Georgia tomorrow, he’ll be receiving something other than a stereotypical Southern charm. A protest against the policies of Trump and Pence will be forming at the hotel where Pence will meet attending a fundraising dinner to benefit the rich and powerful.

Two separate protests are so far being organized: One at the Loews Hotel at 1065 Peachtree St NE, from 3:00 to 5:00 PM, and another at the Hilton hotel at 255 Courtland St, at 5:00 PM.

Gear up, Atlantans, and show Mike Pence what resistance looks like!

Tagged with:

