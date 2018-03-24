Only One In Congress Stands Up To Facebook

This week, as the world learned about Facebook’s abuse of the trust of its users, allowing Cambridge Analytica and other firms to seize intimate personal information about 50 million Facebook users in violation of the Facebook privacy settings of those users, Congress was silent.

Only two members of Congress, one senator and one representative, even mentioned the massive scandal, which caused the trading value of Facebook to plunge by $58 billion this week, in their floor speeches – and they refused to criticize the social media juggernaut.

U.S. Representative Sheila Jackson-Lee, for example, practiced verbal contortions to avoid impugning Facebook, and would only blame Cambridge Analytica, saying, ”As we well know, the company based in Europe that snatched and used the technology of Facebook and the data of millions and millions of Americans in an abusive manner and to skew the election toward one candidate versus another – in this instance, the Trump campaign – we know that that is still an open book. The company still exists. We know as well, even though the CEO was suspended, to the applause of the CEO and leader of Facebook, who has expressed his concern, that this is still a real possibility. We look forward to Mr. Zuckerberg engaging with the United States Congress and also the creativity to deal with that crisis.”

Yes, Jackson-Lee thanked Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg rather than condemning him.

Facebook was by no means an innocent bystander in the Cambridge Analytica violations. The corporation made the abuse of Facebook users practically inevitable, and even provided extra assistance to Cambridge Analytica as it used Facebook to elect Donald Trump.

It’s notable, given the size and severity of the revelations, that Congress was almost completely silent about the story this week. Generally, members of Congress are not known for being slow to express their outrage.

Still, there was one member of Congress this week who was willing to take action to attempt to counter and control Facebook. U.S. Representative Bobby Rush introduced H.R. 5388, the Data Accountability and Trust Act. This legislation would require companies that gather large amounts of data about people to inform their users when their private data has been breached. Facebook knew for two years what Cambridge Analytica had done to its users, and did nothing.

The legislation also undoes Facebook’s ridiculous definition of a data breach as only an external hack. Under H.R. 5388, a breach would be defined as ”the unauthorized acquisition, access, or sale of data”.

Explaining the need for his legislation, Congressman Rush said, ”Facebook took advantage of the industry’s lack of regulation and knowingly allowed their users to believe their data was safe when, in fact, it was not. Strong, national data privacy and data protection rules are long overdue. We can no longer allow companies that hold our personal information to self-regulate when they have proven time and time again that they are incapable of effectively doing so and continue to erode the trust of the American people.”

Not one other person among the hundreds of members of the U.S. House of Representatives was willing to stand with Bobby Rush to consponsor this legislation.

This silence makes it clear that we cannot expect Congress to take meaningful action to contain the dangers of rampant corporate surveillance and manipulation of Americans using digital technologies. America’s politicians are either too clueless or too intimidated by Silicon Valley tycoons to take action.

That means we can expect the problem to get worse. We now know why 2016 was such a bizarre election, defying every standard of how politics was supposed to work. Behind the scenes of familiar modes of campaigning, social media was used to spread bizarre conspiracy theories A/B tested to match voters’ psychological vulnerabilities.

Without regulation of data privacy, it’s reasonable to conclude that this data-driven manipulation will only get more extreme, as unscrupulous wealthy candidates like Donald Trump stoke paranoia amongst the population to grab power for themselves.