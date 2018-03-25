What Is A Small Government Voter To Do In 2020? Vote For Adam Kokesh?

Anyone who thought that putting Republicans in charge of the federal government would result in small government policies must surely be scratching their heads by now. The GOP is in firm control of all three branches of the U.S. government, but they are working to expand the size of the federal government at a pace that rivals anything the Democratic Party has ever done – with none of the positive Democratic vision for government’s role in advancing the needs of all Americans.

Last week, the Republican-controlled Congress passed a $1.3 trillion dollar spending bill that burns through money at such a pace that it keeps the U.S. federal government open only until autumn. Much of the new spending is on expensive military equipment, much of which doesn’t function as promised. The Republican President, Donald Trump, signed the spending into law, although he was upset that the legislation didn’t spend enough – he wanted billions of dollars more to pay for the border wall boondoggle that he once swore up and down would be paid for by the government of Mexico.

I want to make it clear that I am not using this article to argue in favor of small government. There are forms of big government that help people, providing economic stability, health care, scientific research, and reasonable management of public lands.

What I’m doing is asking the question that must be weighing on the minds of many in the Republican rank and file: Given the Trumpist Republican Party’s proclivity for big spending, where can a believer in the value small government turn in the 2020 presidential election?

Choosing not to vote at all would exhibit some ideological consistency. For those who like to participate in government activities while complaining about them, however, there is another option: Adam Kokesh.

Adam Kokesh is a Libertarian candidate for President, serious enough about running a campaign that he’s filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission and taken financial donations for his campaign.

What would Kokesh do if elected President? The Kokesh plan is something radically different from the corrupt big government regime of Donald Trump. Kokesh writes, ”The platform is simple. When elected, I will swear in, walk to the White House, and sign one executive order. This executive order will lay out the process for dissolving the federal government in a peaceful, orderly manner.”

Of course, Donald Trump said he’d cut spending and reduce the size of government, too. So, promises are quite different than the reality of what a Kokesh presidency would look like.

The legal foundations of checks and balances between the three branches of government create a more complicated situation than Kokesh seems ready to acknowledge. The President of the United States doesn’t have the power to dissolve the federal government through executive order. The President is the chief executive, which means that it’s the President’s job to execute congressional legislation that dictates what the government shall do, and how much money it will spend to do it.

Adam Kokesh suggests creating a new American confederacy by giving all the power, and most of the military weaponry, to state governments. The last time America tried that, of course, it was a bloodbath. Kokesh evokes Civil War era Confederate ideology at times, mulling the creation of ”a very broad secessionist movement”.

We’ve got a Constitution in this country for a reason. The people of the United States of America have established rules for how our country works, and those rules restrain elected officials from going off half-cocked and unilaterally ordering the dissolution of the nation.

Going off half-cocked seems like an Adam Kokesh signature move, though. Kokesh encourages his supporters to evade paying taxes by using Bitcoin instead of U.S. dollars. Consider what kind of people regularly commit tax evasion by conducting deals with cryptocurrency, and you’ll get a good idea of the kind of people who make up the Kokesh constituency.

Kokesh is an advocate for the unrestricted ownership of highly dangerous military weaponry, and was arrested this January on charges of possession of illegal drugs and tampering with evidence of criminal activity.

Though Kokesh’s policies would likely unleash widespread violence, he doesn’t seem to intend the creation of bloodshed. Indeed, some of Kokesh’s criminal arrests took place as part of nonviolent anti-war protests. He has even promoted the idea of satyagraha, although satyagraha with a shotgun seems far outside the activist philosophy of Mohandas K. Gandhi.