Even More Creepy Abuse From Facebook – Tracking Your Calls And Texts

Really, what is it going to take to get you to quit Facebook? How much abuse are you willing to take?

Last week, America learned that Facebook helped Donald Trump get elected by allowing the ultra right wing organization Cambridge Analytica to steal the personal data of 50 million Facebook users. It was a major data breach, but the kicker was that Facebook insisted that the violation wasn’t a data breach at all, because the abuse was within compliance of Facebook’s ethical guidelines.

Facebook knew about the data theft and didn’t do anything to warn its users.

Over the weekend, it was revealed that Facebook has been seizing information about every phone call and text message sent by people who used the Facebook app on Android smartphones.

Distrust in Facebook has become so high that the most effective way to engage in effective social networking these days is to hold a party – in real life – among genuine friends, celebrating the demise of one’s Facebook account.

Think of it as a social media wake.

Delete Facebook.