Contemplating Andrew Yang for President in 2020

The 2016 election of Donald Trump as President of the United States demonstrated that it’s not a good idea to dismiss candidates out of hand simply because they’re not part of the political party establishment.

So it is that Irregular Times will spend the next few days contemplating the presidential candidacy of Andrew Yang, even though he has no experience in public office, and has yet to gather a substantial amount of money through campaign contributions.

Yang is running for President as a Democrat, but his campaign platform doesn’t follow the standard Democratic Party profile. Instead, Yang seeks to represent startup culture, as the founder of a successful nonprofit organization, Venture for America, which follows the popular business ideology that entrepreneurialism can save America. Venture for America supports college graduates and startup businesses by pairing the graduates with startups in B-grade American cities. Most recently, Venture for America brags that one of its fellows has started a company that has appeared on the venture capital reality TV show Shark Tank, on which participants beg for investments – money to fund their startups for a while, with big strings attached.

A kind of optimistic trust in the benevolence of business runs through Andrew Yang’s policy proposals. We’ll be examining those proposals, acknowledging both the positive and negative elements of them, over the next week.